Tamil star Vijay hosted an Iftar in Chennai on Friday, but the event has courted controversy. According to reports, Tamil Nadu Sunnat Jamath has now filed a complaint against the actor at the Chennai Police Commissioner’s office for ‘insulting Muslims’ at the event.



On Monday, the Tamil Nadu Sunnat Jamath treasurer Syed Kous met the media to discuss the organization's complaint against actor Vijay and said, "Muslims were insulted at the Iftar programme organised by Vijay. We believe the participation of drunkards and rowdies who had nothing to do with fasting or Iftar has insulted Muslims."



Syed also called out the actor for not expressing regret and how his Iftar party turned out. He also claimed that the event was organised in a 'hurtful manner' and claimed that the actor's 'foreign guards' were disrespectful towards those who attended. He claimed that the organisers treated the attendees 'like cows'.

“Legal action should be taken against Vijay to ensure this does not happen again. We did not file a complaint for publicity,” he added.



Vijay organised the Iftar on Friday at Royapettah YMCA grounds in Chennai.

In the photos that have been circulated on social media, the actor can be seen wearing a skull cap, participating in the prayers before breaking fast. He also had an Iftar meal with the attendees.

