/Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil X review: Netizens shower praise on Jiiva's starrer, say 'connects well with family...'

The Tamil film Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil, starring Jiiva in the lead role, was released in cinemas today, ie, January 15. Helmed by Nithish Sahadev, the film also features Prathana Nathan and Thamb Ramaiah, among others. Following the release, fans took to social media platforms to express their views. Let's delve in to know more.

Netizens' reaction to Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil

Several fans took to X handle to share their verdict. One user wrote, "#ThalaivarThambiThalaimaiyil : #TTT [3.25/5] - #Jiiva’s energetic screen presence makes him a fun and lovable performer. - The village backdrop and central conflict are convincing; the comedy portions clicked well. Thambi Ramaiya, Elavarasu, and the rest of the cast deliver strong performances. A simple and predictable story with a few routine stretches and pacing issues in between. Directed by Nithish Sahadev, with a Malayalam flavor in every frame. Neat cinematography and a crispy runtime. The film connects more with family and drama lovers. Overall, A simple, fun, and enjoyable Pongal entertainer."

Another user wrote, "#ThalaivarThambiThalaimaiyil is a light-hearted rural comedy with situational humour. @JiivaOfficial is charming and fits well as the Panchayat President. Ilavarasu & Thambi Ramaiah shine with strong supporting performances. Simple story, fun moments, Try watch- 2.75 / 5."

"#ThalaivarThambiThalaimayil - VERY GOOD ONE. A Mollywood Director in Kollywood Made a Simple Comedy Drama In a Version of Malayalam. The Trust Built in Nithish Sahadev For Falimy Kept Well. Satire Comedy's worked Well. #jeeva's Comeback in All Terms. TOTALLY LOVED IT 3.8/5", wrote the third user.

All about Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimayil

Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimayil was preponed to release in theatres on January 15 after the release of the Thalapathy Vijay starrer Jana Nayagan got postponed due to a legal row. The release of the political starrer coincides with the occasion of Pongal. The film's earlier scheduled release date was January 30, 2026.