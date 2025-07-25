/Thalaivan Thalaivii X review: Vijay Sethupathi-Nithya Menen's film strikes a chord with netizens, say 'complete entertainer'

Tamil film Thalaivan Thalaivii starring Nithya Menen and Vijay Sethupathi has finally been released in theatres today, ie, July 25. Helmed by Pandiraj, the romantic comedy is a blend of comedy and emotion, and it has already struck a chord with netizens. Let's know what netizens have to say about the film.

Netizens react to Thalaivan Thalaivii

Soon after the film was released, netizens took to social media platforms to give their opinion. One user wrote, “Reasons to watch: 1. Rugged Love Story. 2. Powerful Performers #VijaySethupathi #NithyaMenen 3. #Pandiraj: A director whose forte is presenting family stories as complete entertainers. 4. Regional Connect: Despite the language difference.”

Another user wrote, ThalaivanThalivii Interval. A breezy first half filled with charm, comedy & catchy musical. Vijay Sethupathi shines in a lovable role. Nithya Menen's portions bring warmth. Comedy timing works big- especially with the supporting cast. Second half holds the key now".

"#ThalaivanThalaivii Review. FIRST HALF Good. Vijay Sethupathi and Nithya Menen, as usual, shone. @Music_Santhosh again provides good BGM & Music. Writing & Screenplay. The Supporting Cast is too good. Loving it", wrote the third user.

A social media user wrote, "#ThalaivanThalaivii: VJS is back in full form! Starts with a tense clash between VJS & Nithya Menen, then shifts into a laugh. Slight dip in the second half, but the climax hits the mark. A total family entertainer you can enjoy! #VJS #NithyaMenen #MovieReview".

All about Thalaivan Thalaivii

The film is all about passion and conflict intertwining in the turbulent relationship of a strong-willed couple, forging an intense emotional bond through their shared journey.