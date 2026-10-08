/South Korean boy group CORTIS to perform at 2026 F1 Singapore Grand Prix

K-pop group CORTIS is taking its performances beyond the usual music stages and into the world of global sports. After making appearances connected to the NBA and Red Bull, the five-member group is now set to perform at one of Asia’s biggest motorsport events. CORTIS will take the stage at the 2026 Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix this month, marking another major international appearance for the group less than two years after its debut.

CORTIS to perform at F1 Singapore

CORTIS' agency, Big Hit Music, issued a statement in regard to their presence at the F1 Singapore. The statement read, "CORTIS will take the stage F1 following their appearances in the NBA and Red Bull. They will perform for approximately 50 minutes at the Formula One Singapore Grand Prix 2026 held at the Marina Bay Street Circuit in Singapore on October 9th."

In addition, the members stated, “This is our first visit to Singapore, and we are thrilled to present CORTIS' music and performance at such a major global festival.” We will pour out explosive energy that matches the intense heat of F1."

CORTIS will perform at the outdoor ‘Padang Stage', which can accommodate around 60,000 spectators. They will share the stage with Singapore’s popular singer Lin Junjie, as well as Janet Jackson, Lana Del Rey, and Zara Larsson.

All about CORTIS

CORTIS is an unconventional mix of six letters drawn from the phrase COLOR OUTSIDE THE LINES. The group consists of five members, Martin, James, Juhoon, Seonghyeon, and Keonho, among others. This is the newest pop band introduced to the audience after a gap of six years since TXT and twelve years since BTS made their debut.