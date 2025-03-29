Young Scooter has reportedly passed away on his birthday at the age of 39. According to the Atlanta Police Department, a 39-year-old man sustained fatal injuries after cutting his leg on a fence while fleeing from police on Friday, March 28.

Officers were responding to a 911 call at a home on William Nye Drive. The man was transported to Grady Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Identity of the deceased

Reports from 11Alive and Variety, citing the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office, identified the deceased as Scooter, whose real name was Kenneth Edward Bailey. However, police have yet to officially confirm his identity.

Details of the incident

According to 11Alive, officers responded to a 911 call reporting a dispute involving gunshots and a female being dragged back into the residence. Upon arrival, a man initially opened the door but quickly shut it in the officers' faces without speaking. Police then secured the area, during which two men attempted to flee. One returned to the house while the other scaled two fences before sustaining fatal injuries.

The rapper's family have identified the deceased as Young Scooter, but law enforcement has not yet made an official statement confirming his identity.

