Ranveer Singh nude photoshoot row: Complaint filed before Maharashtra State Commission for Women

Ranveer Singh continues to court controversy thanks to his recent nude photo shoot. On Wednesday, a complaint was filed against the actor before the Maharashtra State Commission for Women.



As per complainant Ashish Rai, an advocate, Ranveer`s pictures are against the "dignity of women and small children." He demanded his nude photos be deleted from social media.



Ranveer posed nude for New York-based Paper Magazine. The actor is featured in the cover story of the magazine's latest issue.



Demand has also been made to the Women`s Commission to take action under suo-motu cognizance.



This isn't the first complaint against the actor's now-viral photo shoot. On Tuesday, an FIR has been registered against him on a complaint filed at the Chembur Police Station. Reportedly the case has been filed after receiving the complaint by an office-bearer of the NGO who had alleged that the actor hurt the sentiments of women with his nude photos.



The Mumbai Police filed the FIR under various Sections of the Indian Penal Code like 292 (sale of obscene books, etc), 293 (sale of obscene objects to young people), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and provisions of the Information Technology Act.

The images from Ranveer`s photoshoot were first posted online on July 21. In the images, Ranveer is seen wearing no clothes. In one of the images, he was seen lying on a rug naked recreating Burt Reynold`s famous photograph.

Legal experts spoke to WION and stated that the FIR seemed like an attention-seeking tactic on the complainant's part.



"If at all a charge sheet is filed after proper investigation, then why just Ranveer? A case under the IT Act can be filed against the publication as well," pointed out a senior Mumbai-based lawyer. Read more about the case here.



On the work front, Ranveer will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's next directorial film 'Cirkus' with Jacqueline Fernandes and Pooja Hegde. The film is slated to release on the occasion of Christmas 2022.



Apart from that, Ranveer also has `Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani` with Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan. The film is all set to hit the theatres on February 11, 2023.