Prem Sagar, renowned producer and son of the legendary filmmaker Ramanand Sagar, who had made Ramayana, has passed away at the age of 84 after a prolonged illness. He breathed his last on August 31. Fans and the TV industry are mourning the loss of a talented veteran artist.

Fans and the industry pay their condolences to Prem Sagar

According to reports, Prem Sagar was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai after he took his last breath around 10 am. His cremation will reportedly take place in Juhu. The film and television fraternity is mourning the loss of the noted cinematographer, who played a crucial role in carrying forward the Sagar family’s legacy in Indian television and cinema.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Actor Arun Govil, who portrayed Lord Ram in Ramanand Sagar's 'Ramayan' (1987), expressed grief on X. He wrote, "The news of the demise of Prem Sagar Ji, the son of the late Shri Ramanand Sagar Ji, who brought the ideals, principles, and teachings of Lord Shri Ram to every individual through electronic media by giving the form of the Ramayana TV serial, is extremely heartbreaking. I pray to Lord Shri Ram that the departed soul be granted a place at His divine feet and that the bereaved family members be bestowed with the strength to endure this profound sorrow. Om Shanti".

Actor Sunil Lahiri, who played Laxman in the same television series, also condoled Prem Sagar's death on X and captioned, "Absolutely shocking news. We lost Prem Sagar Ji, son of Ramanand Sagar Ji of 'Ramayan' Om Shanti".

An alumnus of the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Pune (1968 batch), the group took to X and wrote, “The FTII community deeply mourns the passing of noted cinematographer Shri Prem Sagar, from the early batches of Motion Picture Photography. His remarkable contribution to Indian Cinema and Television has left an enduring legacy, inspiring generations to come.”

One user wrote, "The demise of Prem Sagar, son and director of the famous TV serial 'Ramayan' maker Ramanand Sagar, is a big loss for Bollywood and the TV industry. May Lord Shri Ram give peace to his holy soul. OM Shanti. Another user wrote, "Rest in peace".

All about Prem Sagar

Prem Sagar contributed to several popular television shows, including Vikram Aur Betaal and Shri Krishna. His work extended to films as well, where he was the cinematographer for movies such as Lalkar, Aankhen, and Charas starring Dharmendra and Hema Malini. He also directed and produced the Jeetendra-Hema Malini starrer Hum Tere Aashiq Hai.