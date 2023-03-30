Priyanka Chopra is now the owner of 2nd wealthiest celebrity beauty brands, beats Kylie and Selena
Whatever Priyanka Chopra does, she does it with perfection. And the most recent example is her hair brand Anomaly, which has been named the second wealthiest celebrity beauty brand of 2023, surpassing some of the leading names in the industry like Kylie Jenner's beauty brand and Selena Gomez's Rare Beauty.
Recently, a UK-based beauty comparison platform called Cosmetify released a list of the wealthiest celebrity beauty brands of 2023 based on their recent annual revenue. The list has been topped by Rihanna's beauty line with £ 477.2 million. Following Riri's multi-million dollar company, Priyanka's hair care brand takes the second spot with a whopping £ 429.9 million.
Kylie Jenner’s cosmetic brand takes the third spot with £ 301.4 million. Followed by Ariana Grande's R.E.M with £70.3 million, and Gomez’s Rare Beauty among others.
Reacting to the reports, Cosmetify said in the statement: "There are many ways to measure the success of a brand, but revenue is arguably the most important. Because of this, we have put together a list of the wealthiest celebrity beauty brands based on their most recent annual revenue."
In February 2021, Priyanka launched her hair brand in the US. However, her brand debuted in the Indian market last year in December.
Talking to Vogue India, The Citadel actress said, “I’ve just recently taken to the business side of both, the beauty and the entertainment industry. That really made me bifurcate the difference between sitting in the stylist’s chair and using a bunch of products, to actually having a say in the products going into my hair.”
Meanwhile, recently, Chopra made a bombshell revelation about why she decided to quit Bollywood as she talked about the politics in the Hindi film industry that made her look towards the West for opportunities. Chopra spoke candidly when she appeared on the Armchair Expert podcast hosted by Dax Shepard. While speaking on the podcast Priyanka had said, "I was being pushed into a corner in the industry. I had people not casting me, I had beef with people, I am not good at playing that game so I was tired of the politics and I said I needed a break. This music thing gave me an opportunity to go into another part of the world, not crave the movies I didn`t want to get but I would require to schmooze certain clubs and cliques of people. It would require groveling and I had worked a long time by then that I didn`t feel like I wanted to do it."