Priyanka Chopra is now the owner of 2nd wealthiest celebrity beauty brands, beats Kylie and Selena

In February 2021, Priyanka launched her hair brand in the US. However, her brand debuted in the Indian market last year in December.



Talking to Vogue India, The Citadel actress said, “I’ve just recently taken to the business side of both, the beauty and the entertainment industry. That really made me bifurcate the difference between sitting in the stylist’s chair and using a bunch of products, to actually having a say in the products going into my hair.”



Meanwhile, recently, Chopra made a bombshell revelation about why she decided to quit Bollywood as she talked about the politics in the Hindi film industry that made her look towards the West for opportunities. Chopra spoke candidly when she appeared on the Armchair Expert podcast hosted by Dax Shepard. While speaking on the podcast Priyanka had said, "I was being pushed into a corner in the industry. I had people not casting me, I had beef with people, I am not good at playing that game so I was tired of the politics and I said I needed a break. This music thing gave me an opportunity to go into another part of the world, not crave the movies I didn`t want to get but I would require to schmooze certain clubs and cliques of people. It would require groveling and I had worked a long time by then that I didn`t feel like I wanted to do it."