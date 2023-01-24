Oscar nominations 2023: Hat-trick for Indian films as RRR, All That Breathes, Elephant Whisperers get nods

It was not just 'RRR' that was nominated in the Best Song category for 'Naatu Naatu'. In fact, two other films from India also got nods in their respective categories. The nomination for 'Naatu Naatu' was almost certain after its Golden Globe win earlier this month. Apart from SS Rajamouli's colonial India-set epic, The Elephant Whisperers, directed by, Kartiki Gonsalves also received a nomination in the Best Documentary Short category. To complete the hat-trick, Shaunak Sen's acclaimed All that Breathes was also awarded a nomination - in the Best Documentary Feature category.

