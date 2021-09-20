No second season for Anya Taylor-Joy Emmy winning show 'The Queen's Gambit'

Anya Taylor-Joy starring 'The Queen Gambit' won at the Emmys again!



The show won an incredible 11 Emmys — including Outstanding Limited Series on Sunday's ceremony. But there is some disappointing news for fans of the show -- don’t count on a second season or even a sequel movie.



After the big win, makers of the shows ruled out speculation about a possible second season.



During an interaction with the media at the press room of 2021 Emmy Awards, Scott Frank offered an update on a potential Season 2.

Emmy Awards 2021: Netflix's 'The Crown' tops TV Awards with most wins

“I feel like we told the story we wanted to tell, and I worry — let me put it differently — I’m terrified that if we try to tell more, we would ruin what we’ve already told,” said Emmy-winning director Scott Frank when asked by Deadline.



Added William Horberg, “We’re all certainly going to keep working together''.



“And try to find another story to tell with the same passion and team of amazing artists,” added Horberg.

Billy Porter to Anya Taylor-Joy: Glamour returns to Emmys red carpet



The critically acclaimed miniseries beat out 'I May Destroy You', 'Mare of Easttown', 'The Underground Railroad' and 'WandaVision' for the award.



The show took home awards for Outstanding Casting, Outstanding Music Supervision, Outstanding Cinematography, Outstanding Period Costumes, Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing, Outstanding Period And/Or Character Makeup (Non-Prosthetic), Outstanding Music Composition, Outstanding Sound Editing, Outstanding Sound Mixing and Outstanding Production Design.