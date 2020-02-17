New release dates out for 'Angrezi Medium', 'Gunjan Saxena' and 'Roohi Afza'

ANI New Delhi, India Feb 17, 2020, 06.33 PM(IST)

Poster of Angrezi Medium and Gunjan Saxena Photograph:( Twitter )

Follow Us

Story highlights

Karan Johar has exchanged the dates with Dinesh Vijan directorial 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl' which will now hit the theatres on March 13.

Mark your calendars again as Karan Johar on Monday changed the release date of much-anticipated comedy-drama 'Angrezi Medium', to March 13.

The 47-year-old director tweeted, "Friendships in the fraternity are rare but when they exist ...they are empowering! Dinoo and I have made an exchange of dates! ANGREZI MEDIUM will come a week earlier on the GUNJAN SAXENA date 13th of March.2020 and GUNJAN SAXENA takes the ROOHI AFZA date 24th April 2020."  

×

Karan has exchanged the dates with Dinesh Vijan directorial 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl' which will now hit the theatres on March 13.

He also announced that 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl' has overtaken the release date for 'Roohi Afza'. The 'Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship' director has also unveiled the new release date for Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor starrer 'Roohi Afza' as June 5. 

Topics