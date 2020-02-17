New release dates out for 'Angrezi Medium', 'Gunjan Saxena' and 'Roohi Afza'

Mark your calendars again as Karan Johar on Monday changed the release date of much-anticipated comedy-drama 'Angrezi Medium', to March 13.



The 47-year-old director tweeted, "Friendships in the fraternity are rare but when they exist ...they are empowering! Dinoo and I have made an exchange of dates! ANGREZI MEDIUM will come a week earlier on the GUNJAN SAXENA date 13th of March.2020 and GUNJAN SAXENA takes the ROOHI AFZA date 24th April 2020."

Friendships in the fraternity are rare but when they exist ...they are empowering! Dinoo and I have have made an exchange of dates! ANGREZI MEDIUM will come a week earlier on the GUNJAN SAXENA date 13th of March.2020 and GUNJAN SAXENA takes the ROOHI AFZA date 24th April 2020 pic.twitter.com/s9j6AkZkgn — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) February 17, 2020 ×

Karan has exchanged the dates with Dinesh Vijan directorial 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl' which will now hit the theatres on March 13.



He also announced that 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl' has overtaken the release date for 'Roohi Afza'. The 'Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship' director has also unveiled the new release date for Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor starrer 'Roohi Afza' as June 5.