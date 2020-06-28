Mumbai Police on Sushant Singh Rajput's case: Every angle of the case is being probed

Two weeks since Sushant Singh Rajput's death, the Mumbai Police is still investigating the case to determine the reason behind his suicide. On Saturday, DCP Abhishek Trimukhe shared new updates related to late actor's death and what they have done so far.

In the latest video, DCP Abhishek Trimukhe revealed that they are covering ‘every angle’ in their investigation



''Bandra police has recorded statements of 27 people so far in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. We’ve got his detailed post-mortem report and doctors have clearly mentioned asphyxia due to hanging as cause of his death,'' he said.

"The police is probing every angle in the case. If something comes out, the police will definitely inform the media and public. There are many theories being resurfaced on social media but be assured that the police is handling this sensitive case in the most professional manner. Have faith in the system as the police will uncover the truth." Trimukhe also urged fans and netizens to have some patience.



The actor's sudden demise had re-ignited the nepotism debate, so police are also looking at this angle too.Earlier this month, the police received a copy of Sushant’s contract with Yash Raj Films, and also interrogated two former Yash Raj executives.

Sushant died by suicide on June 14 at his Bandra residence. The final post-mortem report confirmed that it was a clear case of suicide, and no foul play was involved. The actor was reportedly suffering from depression.



