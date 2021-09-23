Rihanna on her new album: 'You're not going to expect what you hear'

Rihanna gave a short update on her most-awaited album since 'Anti'.



Ahead of the third instalment of her Savage X Fenty show, Rihanna teased her new music.



Telling fans what to expect from the next album, Rihanna told AP, “You’re not going to expect what you hear. Just put that in your mind.”

“Whatever you know of Rihanna is not going to be what you hear,” Rihanna added. “I’m really experimenting. Music is like fashion. You should be able to play. I should be able to wear whatever I want. I treat music the same way. So I’m having fun and it’s going to be completely different.”



As of now, the singer hasn’t announced the release date of her ninth album.

Rihanna last released her album in 2016, it was her eighth studio album, 'Anti', and fans have been asking her to release new music ever since.



In recent years, the singer seems to have turned her attention towards her Fenty range of clothing, lingerie, cosmetics, and skincare, and her music has taken a back seat.



"I do fashion one day, lingerie the next, beauty the next, then music the next. It's like having a bunch of kids and you need to take care of them all," Rihanna told Sarah Paulson for Interview Magazine.