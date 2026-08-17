/KATSEYE surprises fans with special performance at Disney Legends event honouring Susan Egan

Global girl group KATSEYE is on a roll! The global girl group formed by HYBE X GEFFEN, who recently released their EP WILD, gave a major treat to fans after they delivered a surprise performance at the Disney Legends event honouring the Disney veteran Susan Egan. The unexpected KATSEYE performance quickly became a talking point among fans, who praised the group's vocals and stage presence.

KATSEYE's Disney performance honouring Susan Egan

KATSEYE added an unexpected pop of excitement to D23 when the global girl group appeared during the Disney Legends Awards Ceremony honouring Susan Egan. The ceremony, held on August 16, celebrated this year's class of Disney Legends, with Egan among the honourees recognised for her contribution to Disney storytelling. The event was hosted by Ryan Seacrest and featured tributes and performances celebrating the recipients.

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Four members of Katseye—Lara Raj, Megan Skiendiel, Daniela Avanzini, and Yoonchae—took part, while members Sophia Laforteza and Manon were absent. They performed the song I Won't Say (I'm in Love) from the 1997 animated film Hercules.

For the unversed, Susan Egan (who voiced Megara in the 1997 Hercules movie and Belle in Beauty and the Beast on Broadway). The background soulful vocals in the animated movie were performed by the Muses (Lillias White, Vanéese Y. Thomas, Cheryl Freeman, LaChanze, and Roz Ryan).

KATSEYE's performance at Disney Legends event sparks fan frenzy

KATSEYE's performance and their vocals at the recent Disney event have become a widespread discussion on social media. However, netizens wished that absent members Sophia and Manon could have taken part. One user wrote, "Please! Please! pleaaasseee!!! Upload the @katseyeworld. LIVE VERSION of I Won’t Say (I’m in Love)” from “Hercules”at SPOTIFY, Apple Music and iTunes.EYEKONS need it!!!!"

Another user wrote, "This performance was pure Disney magic. KATSEYE really delivered."

"KATSEYE just turned the Legends stage into a karaoke showdown, and I'm here for every note they hit", wrote the third user.

Another social media user wrote, "If Sophia had been there they still would have done it perfectly."

Who is Susan Egan?

Susan Egan is an American actress, singer and dancer, best known for originating the role of Belle in Disney’s Beauty and the Beast on Broadway (earning a Tony Award nomination) and voicing Megara in the 1997 animated film Hercules.