/Kamal Haasan opens up about youth protests, says 'Glad to see dialogue replacing confrontation'

Before youth protesters could celebrate their major victory after days of demonstrations at Jantar Mantar and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, actor-politician Kamal Haasan had stepped forward, and reacted to the government's acknowledgement of the rights of the youth over the 2026 NEET paper leak.

Kamal Haasan praises BJP government

On July 25 (Saturday), while taking to X, the Tamil superstar shared his reaction and welcomed the government's willingness to engage in dialogue amid the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP)-led students' protest.

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His post read, "Glad to see dialogue replacing confrontation. Dissent deserves dialogue. This is democracy in action. Pellet guns, electric shock batons and nail-studded lathis have no place in the land of Bapu. Equally, attacks on security personnel and public property must be examined fairly. Accountability cannot be selective."

The Chachi 420 actor further wrote, “This moment and opportunity is bigger than paper leaks. I urge a National Commission on Education and Examination Reform, with a three-month roadmap to restore trust in examinations, reduce academic stress and modernise education — one that also hears Tamil Nadu's voice, where young Anitha's death first showed the human cost of a single high-stakes test.”

Kamal Haasan backs students' protest

Coming in support of the students and backing them in their ongoing protests, Haasan wrote on his social media, "We should have listened when one child cried. Instead, we waited until far too many of our children died. A system where coaching replaces learning, anxiety replaces curiosity, and criminality replaces merit is rotten. A nation has failed when its children are met with barricades and batons instead of answers.”

About the CJP protest

The CJP protest began in June 2026 over the 2026 NEET paper leak and alleged irregularities in the examination system. Several students, activists and celebrities came forward, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and a complete overhaul of the examination system following major paper leaks.

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