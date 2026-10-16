/Tobey Maguire’s ex Jennifer Meyer opens up about actor officiating her wedding

Hollywood relationships can take different forms after a separation, particularly when children and family ties remain central to both partners’ lives. Jewellery designer Jennifer Meyer and actor Tobey Maguire have continued to maintain a close bond since ending their marriage, a relationship that has drawn attention again after Meyer’s recent wedding to music executive Geoffrey Ogunlesi.

Jennifer Meyer Explains Why Ex-Toby Maguire Officiated Her Wedding

Jewellery designer Jennifer Meyer has shared why actor Tobey Maguire, her former husband, played a central role in her wedding to music executive Geoffrey Ogunlesi. The Spider-Man star officiated the ceremony, an arrangement Meyer described as unconventional but closely aligned with the relationship they have maintained after their separation.

Meyer married Ogunlesi on October 10, 2026, at the Four Seasons Resort Lanai in Hawaii. In an interview with Vogue recently, she reflected on the celebration, describing it as an occasion filled with happiness and family warmth. Meyer said having her former husband officiate made the ceremony particularly meaningful. She also spoke about the importance of having their children and parents walk down the aisle, making the day a shared family occasion.

Also Read: Tobey Maguire and Jennifer Meyer legally end marriage 10 years after separation

She stated, "I genuinely felt like I was floating on cloud nine. I had zero jitters, just pure happiness. Having our three children and our parents walk down the aisle made it even more special. And having Tobey, my ex-husband, officiate was so special. A little unconventional, but so perfectly us."

She further said, "I had just had a baby girl four and a half months before the wedding, so I knew my body would be changing constantly. I was in such a happy, blissful baby bubble that I honestly couldn’t wrap my head around wedding dress shopping. I finally called Danielle Frankel just four weeks before the wedding, which is obviously insane, and she immediately said, ‘Don’t worry, I’ve got you."

All about Jennifer Meyer

Jennifer Meyer is a jewellery designer, who launched her namesake brand in 2005, known for popularising signature pieces like the leaf pendant. She is the daughter of Ronald Meyer, former vice-chairman of NBCUniversal and president/CEO of Universal Studios.