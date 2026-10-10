/'Shut the f**k up': Helluva Boss star Brandon Rogers loses his cool at heckler after repeated NYCC interruptions

Live events give fans the chance to connect with their favourite stars, but repeated interruptions can quickly disrupt the experience for everyone in attendance. This was the case at New York Comic Con, where Helluva Boss actor Brandon Rogers lost his patience with an audience member who repeatedly heckled the cast during a panel. Rogers confronted the attendee onstage, while the incident later prompted a response from the convention’s organisers.

Brandon Rogers loses his cool at the Helluva Boss panel

Brandon Rogers had a heated exchange with an audience member during the animated series’ panel at New York Comic Con on October 8. The attendee repeatedly shouted over cast members as they spoke about the show, disrupting the discussion at New York City’s Javits Center.

After several interruptions, Rogers directly addressed the heckler, telling them to stop and warning that he would confront them if the behaviour continued. “You need to shut the f**k up right now. I’m going to jump over this fence and end you. It’s not cute,” Rogers said during the event. When it happened yet again, Rogers stood up from his chair and walked toward the crowd on the stage.

“You need to get the f**k out right now or I will make you leave,” Rogers said, before attempting to get NYCC staff to intervene. The panel featured Rogers alongside cast members including Vivienne Medrano, Vivian Nixon and Harvey Guillén. The repeated interruptions also affected the discussion as the cast shared their experiences with the series.

Rogers explains why he confronted the heckler

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Brandon Rogers addressed the incident and said, "Last night’s panel was a celebration of Helluva Boss and the incredible community that supports it. When a disruption crosses the line from enthusiastic fandom into disrespecting my castmates [sic] and ruining the experience for thousands of fans who waited hours to be there, I will always step in to protect that space. My focus remains entirely on our amazing fans and the brilliant team behind this show."