/Bollywood x F1 crossover: Kareena Kapoor meets Lando Norris for a fun chat

Bollywood and Formula 1 may belong to two very different worlds, but both have a way of capturing audiences with their star power, passion and larger-than-life moments. Recently, Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan sat down for a conversation over tea with McLaren Formula 1 driver Lando Norris, bringing together two familiar names from the worlds of entertainment and motorsport. The duo chatted about India, their shared love for cinema and the world of sports, making for an interesting exchange that offered a glimpse into their different professional lives and personal interests.

Kareena Kapoor x Lando Norris

On October 9, the official McLaren Formula 1 team account confirmed Kareena Kapoor's participation by sharing a photo of her on social media. "The newest member of the Papaya Family, Kareena Kapoor Khan," wrote McLaren F1 in its post. Later, Kapoor also took to Instagram and shared a glimpse on her stories showcasing her in a chic white sleeveless spaghetti-style top, paired with a colourful, multi-patterned floral scarf.

Later in the evening, the Bollywood actress sat down with F1 driver Lando Norris on the sidelines of the Singapore Grand Prix. The collaboration was organised for a special video and partnership titled "Tea Break", facilitated by Google Android and the McLaren F1 team.

Google India gave fans a sneak peek into the fun conversation between Norris and Kapoor. In the video, Kareena starts by joking that her husband won the World Championship 19 years ago. She said, "My husband won the World Championship." Lando Norris responded, "Really?" Kapoor finished the sentence, "19 years ago." Lando replied, “So, we’re the same, basically.”

Kapoor referred to Saif Ali Khan's 2007 Bollywood movie Ta Ra Rum Pum, in which he played Rajveer Singh, a fictional racing driver.

She also offered Norris Indian masala chai, and he said that he wasn't much of a tea drinker. Kareena playfully responded that if he doesn't drink tea, he could still “spill some tea.” The actress also spent the segment teaching Norris typical Indian hand gestures, including how to say Namaste, while quizzing him on McLaren's racing history.

Lando Norris is a 26-year-old British driver who has raced for McLaren since his F1 debut in 2018. He won the 2025 Formula 1 World Drivers' Championship.

Kareena Kapoor's work front

Kareena Kapoor Khan was recently seen in the investigative crime drama Daayra, directed by Meghna Gulzar and co-starring Prithviraj Sukumaran. The film was released in theatres on September 18, 2026, received mixed reactions from critics and audiences, and has earned worldwide collections of Rs 10.62 crore.

