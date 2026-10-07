/Kriti Sanon breaks silence on Raksha Bandhan ad controversy on Kareena Kapoor’s chat show

Kareena Kapoor is back with her popular chat show, What Women Want season 6. In the newly released trailer, several Bollywood stars are seen in conversation with the Jab We Met star, but the one featuring Kriti Sanon has drawn the most attention. Months after facing criticism for her Raksha Bandhan outfit, Sanon is seen addressing the trolling around it. The episode will highlight Sanon opening up about the controversy and recalling how her outfit became a major talking point online.

Kriti Sanon breaks silence on Raksha Bandhan ad backlash

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon is set to appear on the new episode of Kareena Kapoor’s show, What Women Want Season 6. The newly released trailer highlights the widespread discussion surrounding the backlash over Sanon’s Raksha Bandhan outfit.

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Speaking to the host, Sanon said, "I couldn’t believe when my choli had become like a six-person panel discussion on prime-time news.” Kareena Kapoor responded, “I know.”

Kriti Sanon’s Raksha Bandhan ad controversy

Actor Kriti Sanon appeared in a Raksha Bandhan promotional campaign for jewellery brand GIVA. In the video, she wore an Indo-Western outfit featuring a bralette-style blouse, a cape and a draped skirt. In the ad, she ties a rakhi to her brother and her pet dog.

The ad soon became a topic of discussion on social media, as netizens began pointing out that her outfit was inappropriate for the traditional festival.

Even Kangana Ranau shared her views on it. The actress and BJP MP called out the advertisement on her Instagram Stories. She criticised Sanon’s outfit, asking, "Why would you tie your brother a rakhi in a bikini?" She argued that while women have many clothing choices today, festive campaigns should maintain cultural dignity.

A day later, Kriti Sanon hit back at the trolls. Taking to Instagram, the Cocktail 2 star wrote on her Instagram Story, "The essence of festivals is not in the clothes you wear; it is in the emotions and meaning you hold for the traditions."

Also Read: Kriti Sanon reacts to backlash over Raksha Bandhan ad

She further wrote, "Also, when will we stop telling women what to wear? Ethnic fashion has evolved over the years, but still a woman’s respect for her culture is measured only by her clothes. Culture and traditions are in her heart, not in her neckline."

After the massive controversy, the jewellery brand took down the video from all its social media platforms and shared a statement on the matter. It read, "We have the highest regard and deep respect for Indian culture, traditions, and festivals. As a brand, we have always believed in celebrating these joyous moments with the entire family, and this time we wanted to extend the love and celebration to our pets."

Kriti Sanon’s work

The National Award winner was last seen in the romantic comedy sequel Cocktail 2, alongside Rashmika Mandanna and Shahid Kapoor. In Homi Adajania's film, Sanon played the role of Alisha aka Ally, a vivacious, carefree, and bold college friend of Diya, played by Rashmika Mandanna. She unexpectedly re-enters the lives of Diya and her long-time partner, Kunal, played by Shahid Kapoor, during a vacation in Sicily and sets off a complicated love triangle to test the loyalty of her friend's long-standing boyfriend.