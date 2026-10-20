/Richard Riehle, best known for Office Space, dies at 78

Veteran actor Richard Riehle, known for his memorable supporting roles across films and television shows, has passed away at the age of 78. He gained recognition for his performance in the 1999 comedy Office Space.

Richard Riehle dies at 78

According to reports, he died of natural causes in Los Angeles. Riehle's death was confirmed by his representatives at Artists & Representatives and Wright Entertainment Inc. through a joint statement on Monday.

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"A remarkable actor whose career in theater, film, and television spanned nearly five decades and more than 400 projects, Richard leaves behind an extraordinary legacy," the representatives said. "Beyond his immense talent, he will be remembered for his genuine goodness, boundless kindness, and unwavering generosity, particularly toward emerging actors and filmmakers, whom he encouraged and supported at every opportunity."

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They added, "Our industry has lost an exceptional talent, and our community has lost a truly wonderful man."

Further details about the circumstances surrounding his passing have not been disclosed.

Richard Riehle's role in Office Space

While Riehle has worked across several genres, his portrayal of Tom Smykowski in Mike Judge's Office Space remains one of his most recognised performances. The 1999 workplace satire revolves around employees at the fictional company Initech as they struggle with corporate bureaucracy and an unfulfilling professional life.

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Riehle played Tom, a middle manager who desperately tries to convince his superiors that his ability to deal with people makes him valuable to the company. His character's frustration becomes particularly memorable when he protests the prospect of being laid off. It starred Ron Livingston, Jennifer Aniston and Gary Cole in lead roles.

Richard Riehle's career

Born Richard Mathias Riehle on May 12, 1948, in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin, the actor began his career with theatre. According to reports, he has appeared in more than 400 productions, ranging from comedies to crime dramas and thrillers. His film credits include Glory (1989), Of Mice and Men (1992), The Fugitive (1993), Casino (1995), Executive Decision (1996), Mercury Rising (1998), Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo (1999), Wedding Crashers (2005) and Bridesmaids (2011).

The supporting actor has also appeared in TV shows including Grounded for Life, The West Wing, NCIS, The Middle, Modern Family and several instalments of Star Trek.