/Jason Sudeikis gives candid update on Ted Lasso season 5 and 6 plans

Ted Lasso has definitely left a lasting impression on viewers. After returning for a fourth season following what many viewers had considered its conclusion, the Apple TV comedy could still have more stories to tell. Star and co-creator Jason Sudeikis has now shared where he stands on the possibility of continuing the series, although its future remains undecided.

Jason Sudeikis on plans of Ted Lasso season 5 and 6

The future of Ted Lasso may not be settled just yet. The Apple TV comedy, which returned with a fourth season after fans had expected its story to end earlier, could potentially continue beyond its latest instalment. Jason Sudeikis, who stars as the titular football coach and co-created the series, has expressed interest in making more episodes, though he has made it clear that nothing is currently in motion.

Asked whether Apple would be interested in bringing the comedy back, he said he would assume so. He then clarified the uncertainty surrounding the project, explaining that the process had not progressed to the writing stage.

Talking about the show's future on podcast Talk Easy with Sam Fragoso, Sudeikis said, "I would assume so. I just don't know. We haven't started a writers' room or anything like that." He further said, "We’re going to need a bigger cup."

All about Ted Lasso

Ted Lasso is a feel-good sports-comedy drama television series. Developed by Sudeikis, Bill Lawrence, Brendan Hunt, and Joe Kelly, it is based on a character named Sudeikis in a series of promotional media for NBC's Sports coverage of England's football Premier League.