/Is Ted Lasso season 5 coming soon? What audiences think and what the cast wants

When Ted Lasso's season 4 was announced after a long wait, many fans had already thought they might never see Jason Sudeikis as everyone's favourite coach on screen again. Thankfully, he returned for season 4.

Now that the new season has come to an end, the audience is back to discussing whether the show will return for season 5.

Premiered on August 5, season 4 saw Sudeikis return as the football coach, who has now relocated to the UK to train a second-division women's football team, AFC Richmond's Lady Greyhounds, after he moved back to the US to be with his family.

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The recent season ended by giving fans hope for more stories they want to see in Lasso's humorous world.

Is Ted Lasso Season 5 happening?

Premiering in August 2020, the series was expected to end with the season 3 finale, which was released in 2023. However, Apple TV renewed the show for a fourth season in March 2025. Now that the new season is set to wrap, the viewers are again back with the same question.

Will the show return? Time will only answer.

But there is a possibility that the new season might happen. During an interview with Deadline, Matt Cherniss seemingly confirmed that the show might return.

Saying that Sudeikis is set to serve as co-creator, showrunner, head writer, and executive producer, is "looking to jump into the next season soon."

The show has not been officially renewed by Apple TV.

''Jason [Sudeikis is] still hard at work on season four, and I know he's looking to jump into the next season soon, but to my knowledge, I don't think we've gotten started on it yet,'' he said earlier.

Meanwhile, stars Abbie Hern and Tanya Reynolds have expressed hope and interest in a new season. Speaking to Decider, Reynolds was asked about her character and her arc going forward.



“We have no idea. There’s obviously so much potential, so many possibilities…” they said.

“We’d be so interested in a flashback to our Arsenal days,” Reynolds continued. “We can get to the bottom of the beef. But also, I saw a clip of you guys playing football, and you all look so cool, and I feel jealous that I don’t get to play football. I’m grateful I don’t get to play football, because if I did, it would be horrendous and I would be a laughing stock, but you did all look very cool, so I’m like maybe…”

Hern plays Gemma, the new striker for the Lady Greyhounds women's football team. Tanya Reynolds portrays Alice Chilton, the coach of the team.

What are netizens saying about Ted Lasso season 4?

Hailed as refreshing and interesting, fans have been going gaga over the show. Ahead of the finale, they had already started demanding a new season.

One user wrote,'' The season of Ted Lasso has been very interesting. The season has some fantastic stuff a lot to really love on the flipside though there are some decisions and some writing choices that I do find very strange. I do hope that season 5 can really find its footing once again.''

Second user wrote,''I got my new favorite film Digger and an emotionally satisfying season finale Ted Lasso episode. My heart is nihilistically hopeful right now.''

Another user wrote,''there's obviously going to be a be a s5 right. RIGHT??''

Ted Lasso season 5 release date: When will season 5 premiere?

Ted Lasso has yet to be officially renewed. But based on the ending of season 4 and how the cast and makers have teased what's next, the show might return, just not anytime soon. Season 4 came three years after the last season, which is a long gap. Looking at that pattern, it seems the show could return with a new season in the next three years.

