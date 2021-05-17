Top 5 Hollywood news today: 'WandaVision' dominates MTV awards, New clip of 'Black Widow' unveiled

MTV Movie and TV awards on Sunday saw 'WandaVision' taking home some major awards. Meanwhile Taika Waititi and Rita Ora's rumoured romance is now public. Here are the top stories of the day.



Marvel superhero series 'WandaVision' casts spell on MTV awards



Marvel superhero series 'WandaVision' was the big winner at the MTV Movie and TV Awards on Sunday, as Sacha Baron Cohen poked fun at his recent Oscars loss -- with a little help from Borat, Bruno and the gang.



Read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/hollywood/news-marvel-superhero-series-wandavision-casts-spell-on-mtv-awards-385534

Scarlett Johansson's 'Black Widow' new video clip out: Watch



Lots came out at the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards. Apart from new clip from Marvel Studios’ ‘Loki’, makers also unveiled a new video clip from ‘Black Widow’. The film directed by Cate Shortland is produced by Kevin Feige.



Read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/hollywood/news-scarlett-johanssons-black-widow-new-video-clip-out-watch-385509

Nick Jonas is back home from hospital following injury on set



Nick Jonas reportedly got injured on the sets of a TV show recently. As per a report in TMZ, the Jonas Brothers’ member was hospitalised for the same. After being attended to, Nick returned home on Monday and is said to resume shoot for his singing reality TV show, ‘The Voice’.



Read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/hollywood/news-nick-jonas-is-back-home-from-hospital-following-injury-on-set-385611

Bella Hadid slammed by Israel for joining pro-Palestinian march



A day after model Bella Hadid took to NYC streets for a pro-Palestinian march, the state of Israel slammed the supermodel saying her advocacy amounted to calling for the "elimination of the Jewish state."



Read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/bella-hadid-slammed-by-israel-for-joining-pro-palestinian-march-385575

Taika Waititi, Rita Ora make their romance public as they are spotted hand in hand in Sydney



New couple alert! Looks like actor-filmmaker Taika Waititi and actress-singer Rita Ora have made their romance public. The couple were spotted having breakfast together and strolling around in Sydney amid rumours that the duo is dating.



Read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/hollywood/news-taika-waititi-rita-ora-make-their-romance-public-as-they-are-spotted-hand-in-hand-in-sydney-385621