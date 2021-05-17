Nick Jonas is back home from hospital following injury on set

Nick Jonas reportedly got injured on the sets of a TV show recently.

As per a report in TMZ, the Jonas Brothers’ member was hospitalised for the same. After being attended to, Nick returned home on Monday and is said to resume shoot for his singing reality TV show, ‘The Voice’.

Nick Jonas is currently stationed in Los Angeles while his wife, actor Priyanka Chopra is in London. She has been there since the end of last year to shoot for multiple projects.

Nick suffers from Type 1 diabetes. In 2018, he spoke about it in an Instagram post. "13 years ago today I was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes. The picture on the left is me a few weeks after my diagnosis. Barely 100 pounds after having lost so much weight from my blood sugar being so high before going to the doctor where I would find out I was diabetic. On the right is me now. Happy and healthy. Prioritizing my physical health, working out and eating healthy and keeping my blood sugar in check. I have full control of my day to day life with this disease, and I’m so grateful to my family and loved ones who have helped me every step of the way. Never let anything hold you back from living your best life. Thank you to all my fans for your kind words and support. Means more than you know. Love you all," he wrote.

