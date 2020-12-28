Top 5 Hollywood news today: Tom Cruise creates a Covid-19 secure set, Johnny Depp sends Christmas greetings to fans

Post the 'yelling' incident, Tom Cruise has reportedly built a COVID-19 secure set for 'Mission: Impossible 7' set. Meanwhile, Martin Scorsese has opened up about his next project featuring Leonardo Di Caprio and Robert De Niro.



Martin Scorsese is not sure he can find spark to make next film with Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro



Martin Scorsese will next be seen with his longtime collaborators, Robert De Niro and Leonardo DiCaprio. This will mark the first time when all three will be seen together. The project is titled ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ and is based on the non-fiction book Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI, by American journalist David Grann.



Mission Impossible 7: Post 'yelling', Tom Cruise builds COVID-19 secure set in former military base



Tom Cruise has been in the news for all the wrong reasons concerning his shoot for his upcoming film ‘Mission: Impossible 7’. From losing his cool at film’s crew for not following COVID guidelines to raging a debate whether he was in the right over his approach, now the Hollywood star has gone a step ahead and built a reported COVID-19 secure studio to complete his film.



Johnny Depp wishes for 'a better time ahead' after a 'hard 2020



Johnny Depp posted a holiday message to his fans on Instagram and hoped for a better time. The actor's message comes after losing his libel case against a UK publication and his subsequent exit from the 'Fantastic Beasts' franchise. “This year has been so hard for so many,” the actor wrote. “Here’s to a better time ahead.”



Taylor Swift’s 'Evermore' stays on top of Billboard 200 for a second week



Taylor Swift’s 'Evermore' album holds the top position on the Billboard 200 chart for a second week. According to Billboard, the album has earned 169,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. in the week ending Dec. 24 (down 49%), as per Nielsen Music/MRC Data. The album opened at No. 1 a week ago with 329,000 units. Meanwhile, Paul McCartney’s new McCartney III debuts at No. 2. McCartney III is also the top-selling album of the week.



'Wonder Woman' box office hits a pandemic high in cinema, streaming showdown



“Wonder Woman 1984” pulled in $36.1 million at worldwide theaters over the Christmas holiday weekend and boosted streaming viewership on HBO Max, Warner Bros. said on Sunday as it confirmed plans for a third film in the superhero franchise.



