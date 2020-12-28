Martin Scorsese is not sure he can find spark to make next film with Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro

This year has taken a toll on almost all of us. Ace filmmaker Martin Scorsese who last gave us ‘The Irishman’ feels he’s not matching up to his usual energy given the circumstances.

In an interview recently, Martin Scorsese said, ‌ ‌"I like that people appreciated [my previous movie The Irishman]. I was very touched by that. This [global health crisis] has stopped a creative process. I turned in on myself. Particularly the first couple of months, when we were locked in our houses, it eliminated a lot of distraction. I have to find a way to get back to a singular creative impulse for my new film the way I had for The Irishman. Cut away all the award ceremonies, all that stuff, and get back to being in a room alone with a project and wondering if I can do something again."

Martin Scorsese will next be seen with his longtime collaborators, Robert De Niro and Leonardo DiCaprio. This will mark the first time when all three will be seen together. The project is titled ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ and is based on the non-fiction book Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI, by American journalist David Grann.

Martin in the interview further said,‌ ‌"With The Irishman, we achieved what I wanted to do. Whether it's great or good or not, I don't know. I know I could watch it. What I mean is I have to go back and find that spark. I don't know if I can. But the [crisis] has made it almost obligatory to go and find it. Because everything else is gone, normal life is not there anymore. So what do you have? You have people you love, family, and you hope, a creative spark, and maybe that can be rekindled for a new film. But I keep going back to Irishman. Thinking on Irishman. I use The Irishman as... I used that experience as the lesson."

