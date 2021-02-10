Top 5 Hollywood news today: Toby Maguire not a part of 'Spider-Man 3', BTS to feature in 'MTV Unplugged'

Tom Holland has dismissed rumours of Toby Maguire and Andrew Garfield joining the cast of 'Spider-Man 3'. Meanwhile, Jared Letto's look from Zynder Cut has been revealed. Here are the top stories of the day.



Tom Holland dismisses reports of return of Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire in 'Spider-Man 3'



Massive reveal for Marvel fans as Tom Holland aka Spider-Man gave some details of the upcoming film from the franchise. Looks like ‘Spider-Man 3’ will not have as many Spider men as we’d like. After several speculations on the cast of the upcoming film, Tom Holland has revealed that all those rumours of Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire returning in the film are farce.



Read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/hollywood/news-tom-holland-dismisses-reports-of-return-of-andrew-garfield-tobey-maguire-in-spider-man-3-362595

BTS to feature on ‘MTV Unplugged’ concert scheduled to air in February



Good news for BTS fans as the Korean pop band is set to feature on MTV Unplugged. The K-pop band BTS will feature on ‘MTV Unplugged Presents: BTS’ that is scheduled to air on February 23. It will air exclusively in the US on MTV as well as around the world.



Read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/bts-to-feature-on-mtv-unplugged-concert-scheduled-to-air-in-february-362579

Vanessa Kirby uncovers lesbian pioneer history in 'The World to Come'



Vanessa Kirby shot to global fame as young Princess Margaret in "The Crown," winning plaudits for her sultry and tragic portrayal of the British queen's headstrong younger sister. The movie follows two farmers' wives trapped by a brutal winter in pre-Civil War America, with only their neglectful husbands for company, until an unexpected and forbidden affair develops between them.



Read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/hollywood/news-vanessa-kirby-uncovers-lesbian-pioneer-history-in-the-world-to-come-362542

Berlin Film Festival 2021 reveals Forum lineup



With awards season picking up pace as Oscars approaches, the Berlin Film festival has unveiled its lineup of selected film titles that will be screened in its Forum section this year. The lineup focuses on cutting-edge and experimental cinema. It includes 17 films for Berlin Film Festival’s Forum range.



Read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/hollywood/news-berlin-film-festival-2021-reveals-forum-lineup-362576

Jared Leto transforms as Zack Snyder's Joker in upcoming cut of Justice League



Great day for Joker fans as Zack Snyder’s much-awaited cut of ‘Justice League’ has more updates. The new Justice League’s Joker has made an official appearance and fans can’t keep calm. The look is in tandem with the original vision of the DC Comics team-up.



Read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/hollywood/news-jared-leto-transforms-as-zack-snyders-joker-in-upcoming-cut-of-justice-league-362659

