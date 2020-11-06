Top 5 Hollywood news today: Stars slam Trump for false speech, Anne Hathaway issues apology

Even as the US election result is stuck in a limbo, Hollywood stars have come out and slammed Donald Trump for his 'false speech'. Meanwhile, Harry Styles and Billie Eilish will soon feature in a mini series by Gucci.



Here are the top stories of the day.



Kylie Jenner becomes first Kardashian-Jenner to achieve this feat on Instagram



Kylie Jenner recently reached the mark of 200 million Instagram followers. The beauty entrepreneur and reality-TV star, is the first from the famous Kardashian-Jenner family to touch the landmark.



Read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/hollywood/news-kylie-jenner-becomes-first-kardashian-jenner-to-achieve-this-feat-on-instagram-341096

Harry Styles, Billie Eilish to feature in Gucci's mini-series co-directed by Gus Van Sant, Alessandro Michele



Gucci's creative director Alessandro Michele has announced GucciFest, a digital fashion and film festival, that will showcase for the collection ‘Ouverture of Something That Never Ended’. It is scheduled to air from November 16 to November 22.



Read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/hollywood/news-harry-styles-billie-eilish-to-feature-in-guccis-mini-series-co-directed-by-gus-van-sant-alessandro-michele-341133

Anne Hathaway reacts to 'The Witches' controversy: I'm sorry to kids with limb differences



After Warner Bros, Hollywood actress Anne Hathaway too has apologised for the negative representation of the disabled community in her latest film 'The Witches'. Hathaway said this would not have happened had she made the connection between limb differences and the look of her character.



Read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/anne-hathaway-reacts-to-the-witches-controversy-im-sorry-to-kids-with-limb-differences-341095

Couldn't watch Christopher Nolan's 'Tenet' in theatres? We have good news



Couldn’t watch Christopher Nolan’s latest release ‘Tenet’ when it came out in theatres? Don’t worry, we have you covered. The big-budget film will now finally be making its move towards digital space as theatres around the world continue to either be shut or work on half capacity due to the coronavirus pandemic.



Read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/hollywood/news-couldnt-watch-christopher-nolans-tenet-in-theatres-we-have-good-news-341065

Hollywood stars slam Trump for 'false' speech on US elections 2020



The US President Donald Trump took the news world by surprise as he gave an address that people called “false” as he spoke of Democrats using "illegal votes" to "steal the election from us."



Read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/hollywood/news-hollywood-stars-slam-trump-for-false-speech-on-us-elections-2020-341074