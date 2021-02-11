Top 5 Hollywood news today: Oscars to be broadcast from 'multiple locations', Gina Carano fired from 'The Mandalorian'

Due to her controversial social media posts, actress Gina Carano has been fired from the sets of 'The Mandalorian'. Meanwhile, owing to the pandemic, 2021 Oscars ceremony will be broadcast from multiple locations. Here are the top stories of the day.



'The Mandalorian' star Gina Carano fired amid social media controversy



Lucasfilm, the American subsidiary film and television production company of Walt Disney Studios, on Wednesday (local time), fired Gina Carano after the `Mandalorian` star shared several controversial social media posts. According to Variety, Gina Carano, who plays Cara Dune on both seasons of Disney Plus', 'The Mandalorian', garnered backlash on social media after sharing several controversial posts on her Instagram story.



Read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/the-mandalorian-star-gina-carano-fired-amid-social-media-controversy-362789

'Buffy' star Charisma Carpenter accuses Joss Whedon of toxic behaviour, gets support from co-star Sarah Michelle Gellar



Charisma Carpenter, who is best known for playing Cordelia Chase in the 90s popular show 'Buffy The Vampire Slayer' has called out filmmaker Joss Whedon for his alleged abusive and toxic behaviour on the sets of the series which aired on TV in the 1990s.



Read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/buffy-star-charisma-carpenter-accuses-joss-whedon-of-toxic-behaviour-gets-support-from-co-star-sarah-michelle-gellar-362918

Oscars 2021 ceremony to be broadcast from 'multiple locations' amid pandemic



This year's Oscars will be broadcast live and "in-person" from multiple locations, the Academy said Wednesday, as details of Hollywood's pandemic-delayed big night finally begin to take shape.



Read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/hollywood/news-oscars-2021-ceremony-to-be-broadcast-from-multiple-locations-amid-pandemic-362766

Bruce Springsteen arrested on intoxicated driving charge



Rocker Bruce Springsteen was arrested in New Jersey in November on a charge of driving while intoxicated, authorities said Wednesday. The 'Born To Run' singer was also cited on November 14, 2020 for reckless driving and consuming alcohol in a closed area, in New Jersey's Gateway National Recreation Area.



Read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/bruce-springsteen-arrested-on-intoxicated-driving-charge-362761

It's confirmed! 'Game of Thrones' prequel series 'House of Dragon' to start rolling from April



Wait just got shorter for HBO’s Game of Thrones prequel, ‘House of the Dragon’. According to latest confirmation from the network, the ‘GoT’ prequel will start filming from April, 2021. The confirmation was made during the Television Critics' Association panel.



Read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/its-confirmed-game-of-thrones-prequel-series-house-of-dragon-to-start-rolling-from-april-362861