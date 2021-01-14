Top 5 Hollywood news today: 'No Time To Die' postponed again, Riz Ahmed marries author Fatima Mirza

Looks like the 25th James Bond film is again getting a new release date. Reports state 'No Time To Die' has been pushed the third time. Meanwhile, SAG awards too have been pushed back during the clash with Grammys.



Here are the top stories of the day



James Bond film 'No Time To Die' to be postponed yet again?



When will the new James Bond finally come on screens? Well, that has been a longstanding question for almost a year now as makers continuously shift the release dates of the 25th James Bond film ‘No Time To Die’ owing to COVID restrictions. The upcoming James Bond film is said to have been postponed for a third time after it was initially moved from April 2020 to November of the same year and then to April 2021.



Chrissy Teigen, Cardi B, Mark Hamill and others react to Donald Trump's impeachment news



As Donald Trump became the first US president to be impeached twice, several celebrities took to social media to react on the news. Model-cookbook author Chrissy Teigen, who has always been vocal about her opinion about Trump, Teigen was one of the first few prominent celebrities to react on Trump's impeachment news.



Riz Ahmed reveals he has married novelist Fatima Farheen Mirza



Ladies, Riz Ahmed is taken. The 'Venom' actor has just revealed he got married to bestselling author Fatima Farheen Mirza. The British actor shared the identity of his wife by appearing on 'The Tonight Show' starring Jimmy Fallon recently and confirmed marriage rumours.



Screen Actors Guild awards date shifted to April after Grammys conflict



Hollywood’s Screen Actors Guild Awards honoring film and TV performances has been rescheduled to April 4, organizers said on Wednesday, a move that avoids competition with music’s Grammy Awards.



'To All The Boys: Always and Forever' trailer: Lana Condor and Noah Centineo are back!



The third and final edition of the hugely popular 'To All The Boys' will be releasing soon on Netflix. The OTT platform released the trailer on Wednesday and 'To All The Boys: Always and Forever' is set to sum up Lara and Peter's high school romance.



