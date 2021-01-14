'To All The Boys: Always and Forever' trailer: Lana Condor and Noah Centineo are back!

The third and final edition of the hugely popular 'To All The Boys' will be releasing soon on Netflix. The OTT platform released the trailer on Wednesday and 'To All The Boys: Always and Forever' is set to sum up Lara and Peter's high school romance.



The film's plot revolves around Lara Jean Covey who is preparing for the end of high school and the start of adulthood. Lara takes a few life-changing trips which lead her to reimagine what life with her family, friends, and Peter will look like after graduation.



Directed by Michael Fimognari, the film stars Lana Condor, Noah Centineo, Janel Parrish, Anna Cathcart, Ross Butler, Madeleine Arthur with Sarayu Blue and John Corbett.





Netflix has scheduled it as a Valentine release and the film will premiere on the OTT platform on February 12.



The first film had catapulted Noah Centineo to superstardom as many called him Internet's newest crush. While the actor has signed on several projects ever since his debut two years back, fans will surely miss him and Lana playing the Lara and Peter on screen after this film.