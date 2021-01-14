Riz Ahmed reveals he has married novelist Fatima Farheen Mirza

Ladies, Riz Ahmed is taken. The 'Venom' actor has just revealed he got married to bestselling author Fatima Farheen Mirza.



The British actor shared the identity of his wife by appearing on 'The Tonight Show' starring Jimmy Fallon recently and confirmed marriage rumours. "Indeed, yes I got married recently' Ahmed told Fallon when he was asked to confirm the news. Ahmed shared how he met Mirza in New York while preparing for his latest film.



"She's an amazing novelist. We met so randomly while I was preparing for this role, for 'Sound Of Metal' when I was in New York.

"We both sat down at the same table in the cafe where we both turned up to write. We were both jostling over the same laptop plug points, like a very modern way of meeting''.



“And we struck up a friendship and reconnected down the line. But it's weirdly like one of the many things about preparing for this role that was so special, it just brought a lot of goodness into my life.”





He added. "It's weird because no one is really sure exactly when they're on camera. So you actually get a couple of seconds of people's unadulterated, unvarnished reactions. So it's kind of cool in a way because you see a very intimate reaction."

The 38-year-old actor first revealed the big news about the secret marriage in a recent interview on Louis Theroux‘s Grounded podcast, “not very long (ago), actually. It’s the first time I’ve ever mentioned it in an interview. So, congratulations on this incredibly exciting scoop.”



His wife Mirza’s debut novel 'A Place For Us' became a New York Times bestseller when it was published in 2018.