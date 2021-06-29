Top 5 Hollywood news today: Jamie Lynn speaks in support of sister Britney Spears, Freida Pinto announces her pregnancy

Freida Pinto on Monday took to social media to announce her pregnancy. Meanwhile Mads Mikkelsen opened up about replacing Johnny Deppp in 'Fantastic Beasts 3'.



Here are the top stories of the day.



Freida Pinto is expecting her first child with fiance Cory Tran



Hollywood star Freida Pinto and her fiance Cory Tran are expecting their first child together. The actress announced the news on her Instagram page on Monday. Pinto, best known for appearing in British and American films like 'Slumdog Millionaire' and 'Rise of the Planet of the Apes', took to Instagram to announce the happy news.



Read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/lifestyle/news-freida-pinto-is-expecting-her-first-child-with-fiance-cory-tran-394668

Antonio Banderas to play Italian crime reporter Mario Spezi in 'Monster of Florence'



Hollywood star Antonio Banderas will return to TV to essay the role of Italian crime reporter Mario Spezi. He will feature in ‘The Monster of Florence’, a limited series adaptation of the best-selling true-crime novel from 2008.



Read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/hollywood/news-antonio-banderas-to-play-italian-crime-reporter-mario-spezi-in-%E2%80%98monster-of-florence%E2%80%99-394643

Proud of her: Jamie Lynn opens up on sister Britney Spears' conservatorship



Britney Spears’ conservatorship case blew into a major controversy after the pop star took the stand in front of a judge and pleaded for it to be over. After gaining support from fans, colleagues, her sister Jamie Lynn Spears has also opened up.



Read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/hollywood/news-proud-of-her-jamie-lynn-opens-up-on-sister-britney-spears-conservatorship-394612

Mads Mikkelsen on replacing Johnny Depp in 'Fantastic Beasts': I would've loved to talk to him about the character



Actor Mads Mikkelsen, who has replaced Johnny Depp in upcoming film 'Fantastic Beasts' has said that he wished he could have spoke to Depp about playing dark wizard Grindelwald. Depp played the character in the previous two films of the popular franchise and was replaced in the third part.



Read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/hollywood/news-mads-mikkelsen-on-replacing-johnny-depp-in-fantastic-beasts-i-wouldve-loved-to-talk-to-him-about-the-character-394735

Elton John slams UK government on post-Brexit guidelines for artists



Elton John is now slamming the UK government over post Brexit guidelines. He declared that “the government are philistines” as he slammed them for lack of support when it comes to the country’s artists and entertainers.



Read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/elton-john-slams-uk-government-on-post-brexit-guidelines-for-artists-394718