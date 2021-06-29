Mads Mikkelsen on replacing Johnny Depp in 'Fantastic Beasts': I would've loved to talk to him about the character

Actor Mads Mikkelsen, who has replaced Johnny Depp in upcoming film 'Fantastic Beasts' has said that he wished he could have spoke to Depp about playing dark wizard Grindelwald.



Depp played the character in the previous two films of the popular franchsie and was replaced in the third part after he lost a major libel suit relating to domestic abuse allegations by his former wife Amber Heard against a UK newspaper last November.



In a recent interview Mikkelsen spoke about the film and stepping into Depp's shoes. The Danish star steered away from commenting on whether Depp losing the role was fair or not but mentioned that he would have loved to talk to the American actor about the character.



"I mean, obviously, they were going to do the film, and obviously he was not involved any more. But I didn't have a dog in that fight.

And I don't know what happened (in his private life), and I don't know if it was fair, him losing the job, but I just knew that the show was going on, and I would've loved to have talked to him about it if I had the chance, but I just don't know him in that sense," Mikkelsen, 55, told The Times.

Rumours of Mikkelsen playing Grindelwald started floating soon after it was reported that Depp had been asked to leave the project. A week after the reports surfaced online, Warner Bros Pictures confirmed his casting.



Mikkelsen revealed the makers were in a 'hurry' to get the project going.



"But they called me and they were obviously in a hurry, and I loved the script and so said yes. And I know it was controversial for many people, but that's just the way it plays out once in a while," he added.



The actor reiterated that he wants to add his own touch to the character of Grindelwald while retaining a few links with how Depp played the role.



"I didn't want to copy what Johnny had done. I think he's a masterful actor, so copying him would've been creative suicide," he said.

"I had to figure out something that was definitely my own, and yet also act as a bridge to what he had done. My take is different, and the look is a little different, but we'll have to wait for the film's release (next year) to find out," he added.



Mikkelsen is currently working on 'Indian Jones 5'. Fronted by Hollywood veteran Harrison Ford, the fifth film in the popular action adventure franchise is set to be released in the summer of 2022.

'Fantastic Beasts' features Eddie Redmayne in the lead role and is based on JK Rowling's writing. It is part of the 'Harry Potter' universe.

