Elton John slams UK government on post Brexit guidelines for artists

Elton John is now slamming the UK government over post Brexit guidelines. He declared that “the government are philistines” as he slammed them for lack of support when it comes to the country’s artists and entertainers.

In a recently released interview, Elton John said that he was “livid” about how things have shaped up post-Brexit. He said, “They made no provision for the entertainment business, and not just for musicians, actors and film directors, but for the crews, the dancers, the people who earn a living by going to Europe.”

He added that while artists“can afford to go to Europe” because they can pay for teams to focus on all the forms and individual visas now required thanks to the post-Brexit trade pact but for younger or lesser-known artists, who have already been struggling following the shutdown of the touring industry due to the pandemic, the system is actively working against them.

Earlier this month, Elton John posted a statement on the issue to his Instagram, in which he described the situation as a “looming catastrophe and mentioned his conversation with Lord Frost”.