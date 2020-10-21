Top 5 Hollywood news today: 'Fast and Furious' franchise to end, Chris Pratt gets support from 'Avengers' co-actors

On being voted as the worst 'Hollywood Chris', actor Chris Pratt found support from 'Avengers' co-actors Robert Downey Jr and Mark Ruffalo. Meanwhile, the iconic franchise 'Fast and Furious' is going to be ending soon.



'Fast and Furious' franchise to end after two more films: Reports



It's going to be the end of an era. The famous `Fast and Furious` franchise will come to a conclusion after two more films. According to reports, the last two films of the hit franchise will be helmed by Justin Lin, who directed the third, fourth, fifth, sixth and ninth `Fast and Furious` films earlier.



Jeremy Strong set to play Leonard Bernstein in biopic, 'Maestro'



Emmy winning-actor Jeremy Strong is set to play writer John Gruenn in Netflix’s ‘Maestro’. It is a biopic on music composer Leonard Bernstein. The project is fronted by Bradley Cooper. The film will chronicle 30 years of Leonard Bernstein’s life who rose to fame after he was tasked with conducting the New York Philharmonic when he was 25.



Robert Downey Jr and Mark Ruffalo back Chris Pratt after he is voted as the 'worst Chris' in an online poll



Robert Downey Jr and Mark Ruffalo have spoken out in support of fellow 'Avengers' actor Chris Pratt after he was voted by fans as the 'worst Chris' in an online poll. Pratt’s religious and alleged political beliefs are said to be the reason behind the hate he has received.



Sharon Stone backs Kamala Harris, says voting for her 'will save your families lives'



Sharon Stone is the latest celebrity to have taken to social media to urge people of America to go out and vote in the upcoming US presidential elections. Stone particularly addressed the women of Florida and spoke in support of Democrat candidates Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.



'Rebecca' proves to be the novel that keeps on giving



Daphne du Maurier’s beloved novel “Rebecca” has seen multiple screen adaptations but the director of the latest film version believes his may be the closest to the 1938 book. The new film, directed by Ben Wheatley and starring Lily James, Armie Hammer and Kristin Scott Thomas, will be released on Netflix on Wednesday.



