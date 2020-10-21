'Fast and Furious' franchise to end after two more films: Reports

It's going to be the end of an era. The famous `Fast and Furious` franchise will come to a conclusion after two more films.

According to reports, the last two films of the hit franchise will be helmed by Justin Lin, who directed the third, fourth, fifth, sixth and ninth `Fast and Furious` films earlier. The franchise has had a dream run and captured the imagination of the fans world over for more than two decades.



A report in Variety though states that only the story Domini Teretto (played by Vin Diesel) and his family of fellow car-enthusiasts-turned-thieves-turned-physics-defying-superheroes will conclude with the 11th installment. But there are already spin-offs being planned.



The latest film in the main `Fast & Furious` series, the tersely titled `F9,` was originally supposed to debut earlier this year, but Universal pushed the project to Memorial Day 2021 in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.



That film costars franchise constants Michelle Rodriguez, Ludacris and Tyrese Gibson, along with several actors who have played memorable roles in past `Fast and Furious` films, including Jordana Brewster, Lucas Black, Helen Mirren, Charlize Theron and especially fan favourite Sung Kang, who starred with Black in Lin`s first franchise outing, 2006`s `The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift.`



John Cena, meanwhile, makes his `Fast and Furious` debut as Jakob, the newest villain and Dom`s younger brother; music stars Cardi B and Ozuna will also appear.