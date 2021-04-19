Top 5 Hollywood news today: 'Downtown Abbey 2' announced, Chris Evans responds to Lizzo's drunk DM

Lizzo and Chris Evans conversation grabbed eyeballs meanwhile, the second 'Downtown Abbey' film has just been announced. Here are the top stories of the day.



Chris Evans responds to Lizzo's drunk DM, gives reference to his old NSFW post from September 2020



A day after Lizzo drunk DM-ed actor Chris Evans, the 'Captain America' star responded with a perfect reply. The 32 year old singer had posted a TikTok video that included a screenshot of the DM, which consisted solely of a string of emojis: the dash emoji, the woman-playing-handball emoji, and the basketball emoji.



Damian Lewis pays heartfelt tribute to wife Helen McCrory



Actor Damian Lewis penned a touching tribute to his late wife and fellow actor Helen McCrory, who died last week, battling cancer. She was 52. The 'Billions' star, honoured McCrory, who was widely known for her roles as Narcissa Malfoy in the popular `Harry Potter` films and Polly Gray in `Peaky Blinders`, in an emotional tribute written for The Sunday Times, in which he reflected on his "brilliant" wife`s life.



Oscar 2021: Producers disclose plans for show with strict COVID-19 guidelines



Months after the nominees and certain details of the 93rd Academy Awards were announced, the show`s producers- Jesse Collins, Stacey Sher, and Steven Soderbergh spelt out the plans for the ceremony and how the COVID safety procedure would be integrated throughout.



'Downton Abbey 2' confirmed! New cast, director and release date announced



Downton Abbey' is getting a sequel. The movie sequel has officially been announced and production started last week. Reports state that the original cast is set to return. The makers also confirmed a release date for the sequel which is set to be released on December 22, 2021.



Adam Driver, Marion Cotillard starrer 'Annette' to open Cannes Film Festival



The 74th Cannes Film Festival is set to open with Leos Carax’s anticipated romantic musical film 'Annette' starring Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard on July 7. The film will also run as part of the main competition for the Palme D'Or, with the jury this year headed by US director Spike Lee.



