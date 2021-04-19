Adam Driver, Marion Cotillard starrer 'Annette' to open Cannes Film Festival

The 74th Cannes Film Festival is set to open with Leos Carax’s anticipated romantic musical film 'Annette' starring Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard on July 7.

The film will also run as part of the main competition for the Palme D'Or, with the jury this year headed by US director Spike Lee.

'Annette' will be released simultaneously in theatres in France by UGC. The film marks Leos Carax’s English-language debut and features a soundtrack composed by Sparks, the art-rock band founded in 1971 by Ron and Russell Mael. Carax is known for dark and ambitious arthouse favourites 'Holy Motors' and 'Les Amants du Pont Neuf'.







The film brings together two favourites of independent cinema, Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard, like a glamourous celebrity couple whose lives are upended by the arrival of their first child, "a mysterious girl with a special destiny."



The Cannes Film Festival, usually held in May, has been postponed to July 6-17 this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The trade fair that runs alongside the festival has been moved online and is due to be held from June 21 to 25.



(With input from agencies)