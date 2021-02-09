Top 5 Hollywood news today: Critics Choice Awards nominations announced, Jennifer Lawrence injured

'Mank' features prominently in the nominations list of Critics Choice Awards. Meanwhile, a new teaser of Zack Snyder's Justice League shows Superman in a new all-black costume.



Here are the top stories of the day.



Zack Snyder's Justice League new clip sees Henry Cavill fly in a black Superman suit to meet Batman's Alfred



Henry Cavill will be seen sporting a new look as Superman in Zack Snyder's much-anticipated re-cut 'Justice League'. The 37-year-old actor will be seen again in his role as the alpha superhero in the Snyder cut version of the 2017 film.



Read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/zack-snyders-justice-league-new-clip-sees-henry-cavill-fly-in-a-black-superman-suit-to-meet-batmans-alfred-362343

'Marry Me' starring Jennifer Lopez, Owen Wilson pushed again; to release in Feb 2022



Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson starrer ‘Marry Me’ has been pushed again over the uncertainty around the reopening of theatres amid the pandemic. The film that was scheduled to release this May has now been pushed by a year -- February 11, 2022.



Read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/hollywood/news-marry-me-starring-jennifer-lopez-owen-wilson-pushed-again-to-release-in-feb-2022-362371

Critics Choice Awards 2021: 'Mank' leads with 12 nominations, 'Minari' follows with 10



The Critics Choice Association revealed the nominations for the 26th annual Critics Choice Awards on Monday. As theatres around the world continue to run on half capacity due to the ongoing pandemic, the awards season runs without a lot of glamour.



Read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/hollywood/news-critics-choice-awards-2021-mank-leads-with-12-nominations-minari-follows-with-10-362305

Dakota pipeline issue: Leonardo DiCaprio, Mark Ruffalo & other celebs write to Joe Biden



Hollywood celebrities have come together to urge the United States President Joe Biden to shut down the Dakota Access Pipeline after a court recently ruled that the former president Donald Trump’s administration had broken the law when it pushed forward with the construction of the same during his tenure.



Read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/hollywood/news-dakota-pipeline-issue-leonardo-dicaprio-mark-ruffalo--other-celebs-write-to-joe-biden-362323

Jennifer Lawrence gets injured on the sets of her upcoming Netflix film 'Don't Look Up'



Hollywood star Jennifer Lawrence suffered an injury on the sets of her upcoming Netflix film ‘Don’t Look Up’ that also stars Leonardo DiCaprio. The Oscar-winning actress was busy shooting on the set of the film when a glass exploded and struck her in the face.



Read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/hollywood/news-jennifer-lawrence-gets-injured-on-the-sets-of-her-upcoming-netflix-film-dont-look-up-362331