Top 5 Hollywood news today: Chadwick Boseman wins posthumous SAG award, Justin Bieber releases surprise EP

The Screen Actor's Guild awards witnessed some surprise wins and some predictable ones. Meanwhile, Justin Bieber gifted fans on Easter a new album.



Here are the top stories of the day.



SAG Awards 2021: Chadwick Boseman wins posthumous best actor



‘Black Panther’ star Chadwick Boseman won the best actor award at SAG Awards 2021 for his role in ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’ as Levee Green. The late actor’s wife Simone Ledward Boseman accepted the award and thanked the film's cast and crew for her husband's achievement.



Read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/hollywood/news-sag-awards-2021-chadwick-boseman-wins-posthumous-best-actor-375397

Will 'Bridgerton Season 2' follow the book? Cast responds



Ever since makers of 'Bridgerton' announced a second season, fans of the hit show have been curious about the plot and storyline. There have been speculations on whether the series will follow the book series written by Julia Quinn.



Read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/will-bridgerton-season-2-follow-the-book-cast-responds-375550

The Weeknd donates $1 million to Ethiopian relief efforts



Singer-songwriter The Weeknd announced that he is donating $1 million to relief efforts in Ethiopia amid the ongoing conflict in the African country that has caused thousands of deaths and displacement of more than two million people.



Read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/the-weeknd-donates-1-million-to-ethiopian-relief-efforts-375501

Justin Bieber's perfect Easter gift to fans: A surprise EP titled 'Freedom'



Singer Justin Bieber gave the perfect Easter gift to his fans this Sunday as he dropped a six-track EP titled 'Freedom' on Sunday night. Bieber announced the release on his social media platforms, simply writing, "Freedom on all platforms."



Read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/justin-biebers-perfect-easter-gift-to-fans-a-surprise-ep-titled-freedom-375499

'Walking Dead' final season to premiere in August



The Walking Dead will soon bid adieu as makers announced the premiere date of the final season that will bring to a close the zombie apocalypse show. The 11th and final season of ‘The Walking Dead’ would return August 22, 2021.



Read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/hollywood/news-walking-dead-final-season-to-premiere-in-august-375478