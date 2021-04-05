'Walking Dead' final season to premiere in August

The Walking Dead will soon bid adieu as makers announced the premiere date of the final season that will bring to a finality the zombie apocalypse show. The 11th and final season of ‘The Walking Dead’ would return August 22, 2021.

This will be the first time that the show will launch in another season apart from the Halloween when it usually debuts a new season. The final season of The Walking Dead will have 24 episodes -- essentially a season and a half and stretch through to 2022.

The show will have spinoff stars Norman Reedus (Daryl) and Melissa McBride (Carol) into their own as yet untitled series. The news was announced Sunday via a teaser that aired during the 10th season finale.

