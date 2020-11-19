Top 5 Hollywood news today: Bobby Brown Jr dead, 'Wonder Woman 1984' to hit the theatre on this date

Singer Nick Jonas will be making a comeback on the music reality show 'The Voice' as a coach. Meanwhile, the Nigella Lawson has irked the population of Britain.



Here are the top stories of the day.



Britain is angry with Nigella Lawson and you must know why



Ace TV chef Nigella Lawson has irked her fans in Britain and the reason will leave you in splits. In her recently aired BBC show ‘Nigella’s Eat, Cook, Repeat’, Nigella Lawson drew eyebrows when she showed her technique for making the prefect butter toast.



Naya Rivera's family files suit against authorities for 'wrongful death'



Months after the tragic death of ‘Glee’ actress Naya Rivera, her family has now filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Ventura County, California. It’s where the said Lake Piru is situated where she drowned and died on July 8.



Nick Jonas to return as 'The Voice' coach for season 20



Singer Nick Jonas is set to join 'The Voice' for the 20th season of the reality singing series, which will debut in the spring of 2021. The stint marks the 'Sucker' singer’s return to the NBC show after he filled in for 'Maroon 5' frontman Adam Levine, who left the series last May after a 16-year stint, on the 18th season.



Bobby Brown Jr dead at 28, family mourns his sudden death



Bobby Brown suffered another loss today as his son Bobby Brown Jr. died at the age of 28. The singer-songwriter Landon Brown confirmed the death of his younger brother. He shared an Instagram post and wrote, "I love you forever King."



Confirmed! 'Wonder Woman 1984' to hit theaters and streaming on Christmas



Superhero movie 'Wonder Woman 1984' will debut simultaneously in US theaters and on AT&T Inc’s HBO Max streaming service starting on Christmas Day, an unusual release plan prompted by the coronavirus pandemic.



