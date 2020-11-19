Bobby Brown Jr dead at 28, family mourns his sudden death

Bobby Brown suffered another loss today as his son Bobby Brown Jr. died at the age of 28. The singer-songwriter Landon Brown confirmed the death of his younger brother.

He shared an Instagram post and wrote, "I love you forever King."

Reportedly there was a medical emergency on November 18 to which the Los Angeles Police Department responded. When they reached the scene, they discovered a dead body. They, however, did not disclose the identity of the deceased.

Incidentally, Bobby Jr.'s death comes five years after half-sibling Bobbi Kristina Brown died in 2015. Bobbi Kristina Brown was daughter of late singer Whitney Houston, who died in February 2012, succumbed to her injuries six months after she was found unconscious in a bathtub. She was 22 at the time.

On Bobbi Kristina's five-year anniversary of her drowning this July, her father Bobby Sr. wrote on Instagram, "There's no way to explain how I feel. I miss you so much little girl you stay in my heart on my mind every day daddy loves you."