Nick Jonas to return as 'The Voice' coach for season 20

Singer Nick Jonas is set to join 'The Voice' for the 20th season of the reality singing series, which will debut in the spring of 2021.

The stint marks the 'Sucker' singer’s return to the NBC show after he filled in for 'Maroon 5' frontman Adam Levine, who left the series last May after a 16-year stint, on the 18th season.

Jonas will be joined by John Legend, Blake Shelton and Kelly Clarkson, all whom are currently in the coaching line up for season 19 and who were on board for his inaugural season earlier this year, reported Deadline.



Additionally, Gwen Stefani will not come back as a coach next season, having returned to the show for its current outing. Till date, seven episodes of the 19th season of 'The Voice' have been aired.

It is produced by MGM Television, Talpa Media USA Inc. and Warner Horizon Unscripted Television. The series was created by John de Mol, who serves as executive producer along with Mark Burnett, Audrey Morrissey, Amanda Zucker and Kyra Thompson.

