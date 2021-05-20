Top 5 Hollywood news today: Billy Porter opens about battling HIV, Biopic on Cher announced

Billy Porter has for the first time opened up about battling HIV since the age of 14. Meanwhile, singer Cher on her birthday announced that Universal Pictures is planning a biopic on her. Here are the top stories of the day.



In tell-all interview, Billy Porter reveals he's had HIV since 14 years



It’s not something that one can hide being in public life but Billy Porter will have nothing more of this secret. After dealing with HIV for more than a decade, Billy Porter broke his silence on the illness to The Hollywood Reporter in an interview.



Watch: Makers release new teaser from Marvel Studios' 'Loki'



New teaser for Marvel Studios’ upcoming Disney+ series ‘Loki’ is out. Featuring Tom Hiddleston as Loki, the short snippet sees him the ‘God of Mischief’ being pushed into the world of ‘Time Variance Authority,’ where he will be given a chance to redeem himself for his one big crime — of messing up the real world’s timeline.



Jonas Brothers announce US summer tour dates



The Jonas Brothers are prepping for their summer tour ‘Remember This’ in the US. Announcing the same, the boy band issued a statement: “We couldn’t be more excited to officially announce we are going on tour this summer and bringing our friend Kelsea Ballerini! If this past year has taught us anything it’s that we need to remember the important moments in our lives. We hope these shows will be special moments for our fans, our friends, and our families and we can’t wait to see all their faces soon!”



Cher biopic from ‘Mamma Mia!’ producers in the works at Universal

Singer Cher is celebrating her 75th birthday today (May 20). To make her birthday more special, the singer announced that a biopic based on her life is in the works currently.



A$AP Rocky confirms his relationship with Rihanna, says she's 'the one'



American rappers A$AP Rocky has for the first time opened up about his relationship with singer Rihanna. In an interview to GQ magazine, the rapper for the first time confirmed that he is indeed in a relationship with the 'Umbrella' singer and called her the love of his life.



