Cher biopic from ‘Mamma Mia!’ producers in the works at Universal

Singer Cher is celebrating her 75th birthday today (May 20). To make her birthday more special, the singer announced that a biopic based on her life is in the works currently.



A day before her birthday, on Wednesday, the singer took to her social media and revealed in a series of tweets that her biopic is coming.



“Ok Universal is Doing Biopic With My Friends JUDY CRAYMER,GARY GOETZMAN PRODUCING. THEYY PRODUCED BOTH MAMMA MIA’S,& MY DEAR DEAR Friend 4 YRS, & OSCAR WINNER..ERIC ROTH IS GOING 2 WRITE IT.”

The untitled biopic is set at Universal Pictures, with 'Mamma Mia!' producers Judy Craymer and Gary Goetzman on board to produce along with Cher. Eric Roth will write the script who has written films like 'Forrest Gump', 'A Star is Born' and legal thriller 'Suspect' in the past,.

As per Deadline, they are keeping exact details of the film to themselves, "but it will not be a break-into-song musical like 'Mamma Mia!' and probably more likely a closer cousin to a biopic like 'Bohemian Rhapsody'''.



“Gary and I are thrilled to be working with Cher again and this time bringing her empowering and true life odyssey to the big screen. One cannot help but be drawn to and inspired by Cher’s larger than life talent, fortitude, unique wit, warmth and vision,” Craymer said in a statement.

“Her unparalleled success in music film and TV have inspired generations. We could not be happier to tell her story to cinema audiences.”