Top 5 Hollywood news today: Billie Eilish transformed look, 'Demon Slayer' box office numbers

From Billie Eilish transformation to 'Demon Slayer' US box office numbers, here are the top five headlines that made a buzz in the Hollywood corridors today.

'Demon Slayer' overtakes 'Mortal Kombat' at US box office



After narrowly losing first place in its opening weekend, “Demon Slayer: Mugen Train” has surged ahead of “Mortal Kombat” on U.S. box office charts. Read more



Prince Harry at Vax Live Concert: We stand in solidarity with India battling devastating COVID

As the world gears to help India amid a resurgence in coronavirus cases, Prince Harry joins a long list of big names who have made their presence felt at ‘Global Citizen's Vax Live: The Concert to Reunite the World’ which “aims to inspire vaccine confidence worldwide and help get the COVID-19 vaccines to everyone, everywhere.” Read more



Jennifer Lopez and her mom perform at the Global Citizen concert



Jennifer Lopez is lending her support for the fight to end the COVID-19 pandemic and on Sunday, May 2, the global star attended the 'Global Citizen VAX LIVE: The Concert To Reunite The World'.Read more



In pics: Billie Eilish is all transformed in the new British Vogue cover



Always coming out in baggy statement clothes, Billie Eilish is now showing off her body by leaving off her signature style and shortly after changing her green and black hair to blonde. Now, Billie has graced June’s British Vogue cover in her new look and netizens are going crazy. Read more



Timothee Chalamet reportedly to co-host the Met Gala



'Met Gala is coming back this year after skipping last year due to the covid-19 pandemic, and here are some update about the big event. As per the reports, Timothee Chalamet is heading to the Met as the host. Read more