Top 5 Hollywood news today: Billie Eilish loses followers on Instagram, Anthony Hopkins celebrates 45 years of sobriety

Anthony Hopkins celebrates 45 years of sobriety with message of gratitude



Celebrated Hollywood actor Anthony Hopkins posted a hopeful message of ‘gratitude’ as he maks 45 years of sobriety. With a hopeful message for those afflicted with alcohol and/substance abuse, Anthony Hopkins shared a video. It’s a one-minute long video message on Twitter which offers insight.



Billie Eilish loses 100, 000 followers after she shares an NSFW sketch on Instagram



Billie Eilish is reportedly very amused after losing approximately 100, 000 Instagram followers. The singer lost followers soon after she took part in a new viral trend on Instagram. The Grammy award winning singer took part in the viral 'Post a Picture Of' Instagram challenge recently and was asked to post a picture of her mobile device's lock screen on Monday. The singer obliged with an image of drawings of breasts.



BTS singer V turns 25, Burj Khalifa lights up in his honour



It has been a special year for BTS so it just seemed natural that one of the band member's birthday was celebrated in a special way as well. Singer Kim Taehyung aka V turned 25 on Wednesday and Dubai's Burj Khalifa lit up in honour of the singer.



Khloe Kardashian goes topless as she reveals she's taking a break from social media



Khloe Kardashian has gone topless for a new message on her social media. Taking a break from social media for some time, Khloe posted that she is spending the holiday season with her family and wants to break away from the internet.



Rihanna turns up the heat in mini dress as she gets cozy with A$AP Rocky; check out pics



Rihanna seems to have found love in singer A$AP Rocky as the two were spotted enjoying water activities in Barbados where they are currently on vacation. Rapper A$AP Rocky and Rihanna were caught arms in arms in several pictures on the deck of a luxury catamaran.



