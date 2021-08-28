Patty Jenkins urges studios to commit to theatrical releases

There has been a lot of debate over movies opting for theatrical or OTT releases amid the pandemic. At CinemaCon 2021, director Patty Jackson talked about the confusing situation.



At theatre owners’ confab CinemaCon in Las Vegas, the 'Wonder Woman' director urged the Hollywood studios to commit to the big screen as the industry emerges from the pandemic.

“I don’t know why we are talking about taking (exclusive theatrical windows) away,” Jenkins said. “One studio should plant a flag and make a huge commitment to the theatrical experience and the filmmakers will go there.”



Stating how her movie releasing in theatres and OTT was “heartbreaking” for her, but was the best choice of a bunch of very bad choices.



''It was a very, very difficult choice. It was such a dark time… I was happy to give it to the public,” Jenkins said, adding, “I don’t think it plays the same on streaming. I did practical effects and shot it in Imax. It was painful.”

Petty last release was Gal Gadot starrer 'Wonder Woman 1984', which grossed $166 million worldwide amid the pandemic, while 2017’s 'Wonder Woman' grossed $821 million.



As per THR, Jenkins received more applause as she asserted, “I’m not a fan of day-and-date and I hope to avoid it forever... I make movies for the big screen experience.”



